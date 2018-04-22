Tipped Tractor-Trailer Spills Pallets Onto Route 287 Flyover In Mahwah

MAHWAH, N.J. -- A tipped tractor-trailer dumped a huge load of wooden pallets onto the Route 287 flyover in Mahwah near the Rockland border early Wednesday.

The interchange was closed while a wrecker removed the rig and members of a New Jersey DOT Emergency Response Team cleaned up the mess.

Also responding were Mahwah police and firefighters and New Jersey State Police troopers.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.