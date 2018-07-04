Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: School Bus Overturns In Rockland
police & fire

Tractor-Trailer Inferno Jams Northbound Route 17 In Ramsey

Cecilia Levine
A tractor trailer burst into flames at 5:20 p.m. Friday on Route 17 northbound. Photo Credit: Shaun Raney
Northbound traffic was still backed up nearly an hour as firefighters doused the flames. Black smoke could be seen for miles. Photo Credit: SPECIAL TO DAILY VOICE

Flames consumed a tractor-trailer Friday evening on Route 17 in Ramsey, forcing police at one point to close the highway in both directions and backing up traffic for miles on the northbound side.

The 5:20 p.m. blaze broke out in front of Porcelanosa, near the Lake Street exit, and spread to power lines that dropped onto the highway.

Northbound traffic was backed for miles well past rush hour.

It became clogged on the southbound side when police temporarily shut that, too, just after 6:30 p.m.

