Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Tractor-Trailer Tips On Southbound Route 17 Ramp In Mahwah

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Island Road exit remained closed. Photo Credit: Michael Ratto
At the scene. Photo Credit: Michael Ratto

MAHWAH, N.J. -- A tractor-trailer tipped on a southbound Route 17 exit ramp in Mahwah near the Ramsey border Saturday morning, tying up traffic and bringing a large emergency response.

Township police, firefighters and EMS responded along with the New Jersey DOT, a wrecker and other towing rigs after the mid-morning crash at the Island Road ramp.

There was no immediate word on injuries. Only a basic life support ambulance was summoned.

At one point, two lanes were closed as a crew cleaned up the roadway.

Northbound traffic was moving steadily.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.