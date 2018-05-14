Tree Crashes Onto Car In Ramapo During Height Of Storm

An area woman was critically injured in Chesnut Ridge during the height of the storm when a tree slammed into the driver's side of her vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday as the woman was driving south on Red Schoolhouse Road when the tree toppled onto the roof of her car, Ramapo police said.

The Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported her to Nyack Hospital, where she was in critical condition, police said.

There are reported injuries throughout the county from falling trees. In Orange County an 11-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on the car she was in, and in Fairfield County, a woman was killed after a tree fell on her car.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.