Trio With Med Cards Stopped On Route 287 Had Pot, THC Oil, Mahwah PD Says

MAHWAH, N.J. -- An out-of-state trio – all carrying medical marijuana cards -- had three containers of pot and several joints, along with $19,000 in suspected drug proceeds, when a Mahwah police officer stopped their pickup on Route 287, authorities said.

Officers William Hunt smelled marijuana after he stopped the truck for an unsafe lane change near Exit 66 on the southbound highway around 11 a.m., Police Chief James Batelli said.

The driver – identified as Tyler Golletti, 31, of Lisbon Falls, Maine –said he and his two passengers were headed to Pennsylvania, the chief said.

Golletti also said “that he had a medical marijuana card but that there was no marijuana in the vehicle,” Bartelli said.

Both passengers -- James G. Harris, 63, also of Lisbon Falls, and Robert W. Barnard, 62, of Lewistown, Maine, said they had the cards, as well, the chief said.

Hunt summoned K9 Officer Robert Rapp and Remco, leading to the discovery of a sandwich bag containing several joints in Harris’ sock, Batelli said.

Barnard also “produced additional marijuana joints and a container full of marijuana,” he said.

Hunt found two more containers of weed, along with drug paraphernalia and the cash, Batelli said.

Police also found several vials of liquid THC, the chief said.

All were released on various drug charges pending court hearings.

