Truck Overturns, Shutting Down Route 304 In New City

A man driving a dump truck and trailer without the correct license closed down Route 304 in New City for several hours after crashing the rig.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 304 and Virginia St., when the driver of the truck lost control, plowed into a yard and overturned the trailer, Clarkstown Police said.

According to police, the truck landed in the yard at 490 Route 304, while the trailer ended up overturned blocking two lanes of Route 304 for more than three hours.

The driver, a 44-year-old West Nyack resident, was not injured, police said.

Rockland Auto responded to the scene to tow the vehicle and clean the road of debris.

The unidentified driver was cited for three traffic violations: driving out of class, driving a commercial vehicle without a medical examiner's certificate and not producing a VIN for the trailer, police said.

