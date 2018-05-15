Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Truck Overturns, Shutting Down Route 304 In New City

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A dump truck driver lost control of his vehicle and ended up closing a roadway for more than three hours. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
A dump truck driver crashed his truck, blocking a major thruway for hours. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A man driving a dump truck and trailer without the correct license closed down Route 304 in New City for several hours after crashing the rig.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 304 and Virginia St., when the driver of the truck lost control, plowed into a yard and overturned the trailer, Clarkstown Police said.

According to police, the truck landed in the yard at 490 Route 304, while the trailer ended up overturned blocking two lanes of Route 304 for more than three hours.

The driver, a 44-year-old West Nyack resident, was not injured, police said.

Rockland Auto responded to the scene to tow the vehicle and clean the road of debris.

The unidentified driver was cited for three traffic violations: driving out of class, driving a commercial vehicle without a medical examiner's certificate and not producing a VIN for the trailer, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.