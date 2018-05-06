Two Caught With Heroin In Pearl River After Concerned Citizen Report

A Rockland County duo is facing drug charges after allegedly getting caught with heroin in a car in Pearl River.

A Butternut Drive resident contacted members of the Orangetown Police Department at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, with a report of a suspicious Honda Acura that was parked on the block with two occupants, including one who allegedly was in possession of a hypodermic needle.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported that they found Garnerville resident Heather Murray, 24, in the vehicle, in possession of the needle, which was loaded with was allegedly heroin. Further investigation determined that she was in possession of three envelopes allegedly containing heroin and two empty envelopes that allegedly contained the residue of a substance believed to be heroin.

Police said the concerned citizen also observed Stony Point resident James Rose, 28, allegedly actively injecting what is believed to be heroin into his arm. He was also found in possession of alleged bags that contained the residue of heroin.

Murray was arrested at the scene and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument. Rose was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Following arraignment, both were released on bail and are due back in Orangetown Justice Court on May 21 to answer the charges.

