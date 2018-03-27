Two-County Chase Ends With Jeep Crashing Into Rock Wall Of Rockland House

A two-county police chase in Westchester and Rockland ended when the drunken driver of the vehicle smashed into a rock wall in front of an area home, police said.

The chase took place around 11 p.m. Wednesday when New York State Police attempted to stop a Queens man on I-87 in the town of Greenburgh, said Trooper Michael Cassella.

When the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, the driver, Jonathan Bermudez, 31, sped off and after a short pursuit into the town of Orangetown, he crashed a Jeep into a rock wall on South Boulevard, Cassella said.

Bermudez refused to submit to a breath or blood test to determine the alcohol and or drug content in his system. He also had a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years. He was transported to Tarrytown where he was charged with felony driving while intoxicated.

In addition, he was charged with unlawful fleeing, reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment of property, all misdemeanors. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.