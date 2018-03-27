Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Sheriff Warns Of New Telephone Scam
police & fire

Two-County Chase Ends With Jeep Crashing Into Rock Wall Of Rockland House

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jonathan Bermudez, 31
Jonathan Bermudez, 31 Photo Credit: New York State Police

A two-county police chase in Westchester and Rockland ended when the drunken driver of the vehicle smashed into a rock wall in front of an area home, police said.

The chase took place around 11 p.m. Wednesday when New York State Police attempted to stop a Queens man on I-87 in the town of Greenburgh, said Trooper Michael Cassella.

When the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, the driver, Jonathan Bermudez, 31, sped off and after a short pursuit into the town of Orangetown, he crashed a Jeep into a rock wall on South Boulevard, Cassella said.

Bermudez refused to submit to a breath or blood test to determine the alcohol and or drug content in his system. He also had a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years. He was transported to Tarrytown where he was charged with felony driving while intoxicated.

In addition, he was charged with unlawful fleeing, reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment of property, all misdemeanors. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.

No injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.