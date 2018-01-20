Contact Us
police & fire

Two Flee After Ramapo Home Invasion

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
A home on Elizabeth Court was the scene of a forced invasion.
A home on Elizabeth Court was the scene of a forced invasion. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people forced their way into a New Hempstead home while the residents were at home, but fled before police arrived, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

Police responded to the home around 10 p.m. Sunday on Elizabeth Court in the Village of New Hempstead for a report of a burglary in progress, police said.

The residents told officers that while they were home, the two forced their way into the house.  Police declined to say if anything was taken or if residents in the area should be concerned. They also did not offer a description of the suspects.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Town of Ramapo Police Department’s Investigations Division.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the Town of Ramapo Police at (845) 357-2400.

