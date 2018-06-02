Two Rockland County Residents Charged With DWI In Weekend Stops

Nearly a dozen Hudson Valley residents were among 24 motorists busted in New York for DWI over the weekend as State and local law enforcement agencies continue their concerted efforts to curtail intoxicated drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a national crackdown.

As part of the STOP-DWI crackdown, New York State Police troopers busted several motorists for driving while intoxicated as they attempt to stop motorists from drinking and driving in the area.

Local residents charged include:

Orange County

On Friday, June 1, State Police from Middletown arrested Kenneth Youchah, 33, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Wallkill when he was involved in a vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, June 1, State Police from Monroe arrested Emily Pawlak Mann, 22 of Warwick, for DWI. She was traveling in Warwick when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation determined that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, June 1, State Police from Greenville arrested Rick Agosto, 31 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation determined that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 2, State Police from Monroe arrested Meghan Luedke, 30 of Washingtonville, for DWI. She was traveling on Route 17M in Monroe when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation determined that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 2, State Police from Monroe arrested Jonathan Carrera, 31 of Monroe, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 208 in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation determined that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 3, State Police from Kingston arrested Jamie Block, 43, of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 28 in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation determined that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Sunday, June 3, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Jean Pierremont, 31, of Spring Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation determined that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 3, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Matthew Perry, 45, of Spring Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on the I-87 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation determined that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Sunday, June 3, State Police from Montgomery arrested Adam Warsama, 29, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 9W in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation determined that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Each of the motorists was arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

