police & fire

Two Seriously Hurt, Including Driver Airlifted, In Orange County Crash

Joe Lombardi
The crash occurred on Route 52, just east of the Delaware Road intersection, in the Town of Newburgh.
The crash occurred on Route 52, just east of the Delaware Road intersection, in the Town of Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people suffered serious injuries, including a female motorist who was airlifted to the hospital, in a single-vehicle crash that occurred late Friday morning in Orange County.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 52 (South Plank Road) at around 11 a.m. just east of the Delaware Road intersection when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, said Lt. James Nenni of the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over on an adjacent property, ejecting the driver, 31-year-old Heather Riccio from Newburgh. She was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center.

A 26-year-old male passenger was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Rt. 52 was shut down for several hours while the accident scene was reconstructed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Newburgh Detectives at 845-564-1100.

