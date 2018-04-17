Contact Us
Breaking News: Spring Valley Man Caught With Cocaine After Shoplifting $150, Police Say
Two Women Face Charges After Suspected Area Overdose Death

Kathy Reakes
Port Jervis Police arrested two women in connection with an overdose death.
Two women were arrested on felony drug charges following the overdose death of a Port Jervis man.

Katelynn Smith, 23, of Port Jervis and Gloria Bruno, 62, of Glen Spey, were arrested on Thursday for criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, said Port Jervis police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The women were arrested following the apparent overdose death of a 28-year-old Port Jervis man during the early morning hours on Thursday, Port Jervis Police said.

Police allege that the defendant Smith sold a quantity of the narcotic drug Oxycodone to the man before his death, and Bruno illegally sold oxycodone to Smith.

The name of the victim was not released by officials.

Both women were arraigned in Port Jervis City Court and remanded to Orange County jail in lieu of $50,000, police said.

The arrest stems from a joint investigation conducted by the Port Jervis City Police Department, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The death investigation is continuing and police and prosecutors are awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology analysis by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

District Attorney David Hoovler personally responded and assisted police during the preliminary investigation and stated: “those who sell opioids must be held accountable for the results of their actions”.

