Undercover Alcohol Details Pay Off For One Police Department

After working for months with business owners to bring attention to the problem of underage drinking, the Town of New Windsor Police Department says the hard work has paid off.

A couple of weeks ago, members of the department, along with several underage decoys, conducted an undercover operation, where the decoys made several attempts to purchase alcohol at all of these local businesses.

"We are happy to report that in every instance, the employee requested identification and the decoys were refused the sale," said Sgt. Chris Sager.

During this effort, members of the department visited 24 businesses in town, who are licensed to sell alcoholic beverages. These businesses included convenience stores, supermarkets, and liquor stores.

In most instances, members sat down with owners and/or employees and discussed what would be an acceptable form of identification purchaser should provide, in order to show proof of age and the consequences of not doing so.

We told the business owners that we periodically conduct undercover operations, where underage decoys are utilized to attempt to make alcohol purchases from their establishments, the department said.

“We were not looking to simply arrest these business owners or employees, without first having a conversation about the issue," Sager said. "Many times, we call upon these business owners to assist with investigations, by allowing us access to their surveillance video, transactions records and so forth.”

The department said it is thankful to the businesses for cooperating and that they plan to continue the effort.

