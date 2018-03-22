U.S. Attorney: Accomplice Of Rockland Heroin Dealer Indicted

STONY POINT, N.Y. -- Federal grand jurors indicted an accused accomplice of an admitted Stony Point heroin dealer in connection with an organized ring that distributed pounds of the drug in Rockland, Bergen and Passaic counties.

Reinaldo “Money” Rodriguez, 29, was part of a network that that stretched from the Bronx to Paterson and into suburban towns in three counties, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

The ring included included Joseph Trimarco, 30, of Stony Point, NY, who worked out a deal with federal prosecutors in exchange for a guilty plea. Trimarco is awaiting sentencing.

Six others charged in the case have pleaded guilty, as well.

Edwin Lopez, 32, of Elmwood Park, NJ, was sentenced last July to 162 months in federal prison.

Carolina Almonte, 30, of the Bronx was sentenced last May to 46 months in federal prison.

The remaining three are awaiting sentencing:

Charlie Rodriguez, 34, of Paterson;

Edward M. Stanel, 27, of Parsippany;

Juan Pablo Goris-Castellano, 27, and Victor Alfonso Alvarez Martinez, 28, of the Bronx.

The crew “amassed wholesale quantities of heroin at multiple locations in and around the Bronx and used couriers to deliver large quantities of that heroin to mid-level drug dealers operating in and around Paterson,” Carpenito said.

The heroin was either sold in the Paterson area or re-distributed to street-level drug dealers in suburban areas, he said.

Trimarco previously admitted handling Rockland as part of a deal with federal prosecutors.

Carpenito credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Jersey Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the investigation.

It was coordinated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies dedicated to identifying and dismantling the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, Carpenito said.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara F. Merin of the OCDETF/Narcotics Unit of Carpenito’s office in Newark.

