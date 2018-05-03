Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out At Aluf Plastics In Orangeburg
police & fire

Valley Cottage Man Charged With DWI, Driving Without Interlock Device

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Refik Kujak Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department
Route 303 in Blauvelt. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 52-year-old Rockland County man is facing multiple felonies after being busted allegedly driving drunk in Blauvelt, according to police in Orangetown.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Valley Cottage resident Refik Kujak shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 3 on Route 303 where there was a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

Upon arrival at the scene, an investigation by police determined that Kujak was allegedly operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition, officers said.

Kujak was arrested at the scene and charged with felony counts of driving while intoxicated and aggravative unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device. Kujak is currently being held at the Orangetown Police Department for processing as he awaits arraignment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.