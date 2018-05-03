Valley Cottage Man Charged With DWI, Driving Without Interlock Device

A 52-year-old Rockland County man is facing multiple felonies after being busted allegedly driving drunk in Blauvelt, according to police in Orangetown.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Valley Cottage resident Refik Kujak shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 3 on Route 303 where there was a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

Upon arrival at the scene, an investigation by police determined that Kujak was allegedly operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition, officers said.

Kujak was arrested at the scene and charged with felony counts of driving while intoxicated and aggravative unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device. Kujak is currently being held at the Orangetown Police Department for processing as he awaits arraignment.

