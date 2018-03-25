Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
date 2018-03-25

Victim Hit With Bottle, Robbed Of Cell Phone On Rockland Trail

Esposito Trail
Esposito Trail Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A person was beaten with a glass bottle and robbed of their phone during a random attack on Esposito Trail, according to South Nyack-Grand View Police Chief Daniel Wilson.

The attack took place around 8 p.m. Friday south of Clinton Avenue when the unidentified victim was walking on the trail and was approached by an unknown man who appeared to be intoxicated, Wilson said.

The suspect made unintelligible statements to the victim who turned around and began to walk away, he added.

That's when the suspect hit the victim in the head with a glass bottle multiple times, Wilson said.

The man then tackled the victim, and the victim was able to escape after a brief struggle and run from the area, he said.

The suspect took the victim's phone before they escaped police said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-9, with a medium build and wearing dark clothing.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office and the Orangetown Police assisted in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 845-358-0206.

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

