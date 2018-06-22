VIDEO: Suspects In Brutal NYC Stabbing Death Tracked Down In NJ

Three suspects were arrested in Paterson in the mistaken-identity stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx, authorities confirmed Sunday night.

Video shows five members of the Dominican Trinitarios gang – one with a large knife -- dragging Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega on East 183rd Street and hacking him late Tuesday night.

He made it to St. Barnabas Hospital but died after being repeatedly stabbed, including in the neck, the NYPD said.

They also said the attackers got the wrong person: They thought he was someone recorded having sex with one of their relatives.

Lesandro was a member of the NYPD Explorers program and hoped he’d someday become a detective.

“Initial arrests have been made, and more are anticipated,” city police said in a statement. “The NYPD thanks the public for the outpouring of tips in this case, and encourages people to continue to come forward if they have information to share.

