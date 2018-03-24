Video: Watch Dramatic Swan Rescue In Ramapo

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department made a special save on Sunday night, helping to rescue a swan that required some assistance after sustaining an injury to its leg.

In the video, volunteers can be seen capturing the injured swan on Spook Rock Road before helping the bird into a cage. The swan was then transported to a rehabilitation farm, where it will be treated by experts for a broken leg.

Police said that it appears the swan may have been struck by a car, sustaining the broken leg. The department worked with local wildlife experts to capture the swan and get it to the veterinarian.

On Facebook, the department announced that “Operation ‘Swan Rescue’ was a success!!! The swan was captured and it’s on its way to a rehabilitation farm. Thank you to everyone that helped.”

