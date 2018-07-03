Village Board Of Ethics Chair In Hudson Valley Faces Child Porn Charge

The chairman of the Village of Mamaroneck Board of Ethics has been busted with alleged child pornography.

Mamaroneck Charles Mitchell, 51, has been arrested on charges related to child pornography, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., announced on Friday afternoon, following a months-long investigation.

According to the felony complaint, on July 2, Mitchell was in possession of a video on his computer of a girl between the ages of 10 and 12 masturbating. Mitchell went on to make the video available to share with others on a computer network.

The arrest comes following a three-month investigation by the District Attorney’s Office, which conducted an undercover operation involving Mitchell’s use of peer-to-peer software. Scarpino said the program allowed Mitchell to unlawfully share and exchange child pornography with others on the Internet. During the operation, investigators were able to complete downloads of child pornography from Mitchell’s computer.

Mitchell was arrested on Friday and charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child. Following arraignment in Mamaroneck Village Court on Friday, bail was set at $5,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. Mitchell is scheduled to appear in court on July 12 to answer the charges.

