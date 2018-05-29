Wanted: Alert Issued For Ramapo Stolen Property Suspect

A fugitive on the loose following a robbery in Pomona earlier this year remains elusive to local law enforcement.

The Ramapo Police Department released an alert on Friday regarding Joseph Keffer, 47, who is wanted for charges that include criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

Police said that the charges stem from an incident in January int he Pomona area of the town of Ramapo. Anyone with information regarding Keffer’s whereabouts, or who recognizes the suspect has been asked to contact investigators by calling (845) 357-2400.

