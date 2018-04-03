Wanted 'Bloods' Gang Member Caught In Nyack

A self-admitted Bloods gang member who removed an electronic monitoring device and told his parole officer "catch me if you can," was nabbed Wednesday by detectives with the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Ronald Mann, 32, of the Bronx, was arrested after detectives, working in concert with Rockland County Intelligence Center and NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigations, obtained credible information regarding his whereabouts, said Chief William Barbera.

Mann, who is on parole and has been on the run since February was involved in Westchester County after being pulled over by the New York State Police for a traffic violation less than 24 hours earlier. He abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot leading to an organized search involving various law enforcement agencies resulting in negative results.

Mann was grabbed by Rockland detectives when the vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped on Midland Avenue and Haven Court in the Village of Nyack, Barbera said.

"Mann was taken into custody without incident and the operator was released at the scene with no charges," Barbera said.

He was transported to the Rockland Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and on the parole violation.

Mann was turned over to investigators from NYSDOCCS-OSI and lodged in the Rockland County Jail without bail, pending a later court date.

