Wanted: Police Seek Suspect On Loose After Hit-Run Injured Girl In Congers

The Clarkstown Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 26-year-old man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 7-year-old girl.

Carlos Osvaldo Garcia-Gonzalez was driving an unregistered 2004 Black Acura TL, around 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2017, in Congers, when he struck and seriously injured the child while she was walking to her school bus stop, said Officer Pete Walker.

Garcia-Gonzalez fled the area, in the vicinity of Lakewood Drive and Lakeland Avenue, without stopping and without regard for the child's well-being, he added.

Garcia-Gonzalez is described as being 5-foot-7, 175 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He is a mechanic by trade and is known to work in auto repair shops.

Following the accident, Garcia-Gonzalez intentionally modified the vehicle and sold it to an unknowing party. The vehicle has since been located in Haverstraw and seized as evidence, Walker said.

At the time of the accident, Garcia-Gonzalez was living with relatives in Congers. Shortly after the accident, he fled to the Utica, where he was living in a relative’s house. Detectives believe Garcia-Gonzalez has moved from this location and his whereabouts are unknown at this time, Walker added.

If you have any information or come in contact with Garcia-Gonzalez, please contact Detective Galligan, 845-639-5846, or send you information anonymously to TIP411.

