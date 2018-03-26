Contact Us
Wanted: Rockland DA Seeks Suspect In Hit-Run Crash That Injured Girl, 7

Zak Failla
Carlos Osvaldo Garcia-Gonzalez
Carlos Osvaldo Garcia-Gonzalez Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

Law enforcement officials in Rockland County are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted man who may be in the country illegally who was involved in a hit-and-run crash last year that left a 7-year-old girl injured in Congers.

The Rockland County District Attorney issued an alert on Thursday regarding 26-year-old Carlos Osvaldo Garcia-Gonzalez, who allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run shortly after 8 a.m. on Nov. 21 last year that resulted in serious injuries for a 7-year-old who was walking to her school bus stop.

Officials said that Garcia-Gonzalez fled the scene without stopping to help the child. He has addresses in Congers, Haverstraw, Utica and San Pablo, Cali. The District Attorney said that Garcia-Gonzalez may also be an illegal immigrant.

Garcia-Gonzalez was described by officials as being 5-foot-7, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Garcia-Gonzalez’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Phil Galligan by calling (845) 639-5846 or emailing p.galligan@clarkstownpd.org.

