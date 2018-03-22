Wanted Woman Busted Shoplifting At Airmont Store, Police Say

A woman from Mahwah with a warrant out for her arrest in Rockland County was caught red-handed shoplifting from a local retailer, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday night, officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to a business in Airmont to investigate a reported larceny in progress, though a suspect was already in custody.

Upon arrival, the business’ retail loss agents stopped the 46-year-old suspect - whose name was not available early on Friday morning - who was taken into police custody for allegedly shoplifting $105 worth of merchandise from the retailers.

Police said that further investigation into the woman determined that there was an active warrant out for her arrest from the Village of Airmont Justice Court. The woman was arrested by police in Ramapo and charged with petit larceny and violating the warrant. Following arraignment, the woman was released on bail and is due back in the Village of Airmont Court later this week to answer the charge.

