WATCH: Dashcam Captures NY Port Authority Commissioner Cursing Out Police

Video footage of former Port Authority New York Police Commissioner Caren Z. Turner cursing out two New Jersey police officers during a traffic stop involving her daughter surfaced just days after she resigned from the agency.

The more than eight-minute video released by the Tenafly, N.J. Police Department shows the agency's former ethics chair berating the pair of police officers, who are being praised for their professionalism.

Turner finally addressed the incident Wednesday, releasing a statement apologizing for her tone and emotions but denying that she violated the Port Authority Code of Ethics.

It appeared in the video that Turner was upset that an unregistered vehicle was being towed. Her daughter was a back seat passenger.

Turner can be seen in the Easter weekend video telling the officers:

"You may not tell me when to take my child. You may shut the (expletive deleted) up!"

"This is a law promoted vehicle stop and you are here to pick them up," the officer said.

Turner told the officer that he ruined the holiday weekend "for a lot of people," to which he replied:

"I'm just doing my job."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Daily Voice obtained a copy of the video from the Tenafly Police Department on April 25.

