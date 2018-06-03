Westwood Patriarch, 72, Facing Charges In Attempted Murder-Suicide

UPDATE: Three family members were hospitalized after an attempted murder-suicide Tuesday night in Westwood, authorities said.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening after 72-year-old Troy Jones stabbed his 67-year-old wife, Cathy, and himself and attacked their 31-year-daughter in their home at the corner of Westwood Boulevard and Hooper Street, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

One victim was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center by Advanced Life Support after being stabbed, they said.

Another was brought out on a stretcher, as well, a neighbor told Daily Voice, adding that "both of them didn't look good."

The daughter walked out of the house, he said.

Authorities were considering attempted murder charges against Troy Jones, sources said.

Westwood, Emerson, Norwood and Hillsdale sent ambulances.

Both the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification also responded along with police from Westwood and Hillsdale.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

