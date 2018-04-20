Woman, 28, With Active Warrant Caught With Heroin In Nyack

A woman with an active warrant out for her arrest was busted with heroin and a hypodermic needle after being stopped by Orangetown Police officers in Nyack.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Nyack resident Victoria Fiorelli, 28, at approximately 3:08 p.m. on Friday, April 20 on Main Street, where it was known that she had an active warrant out of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department for her arrest on various charges.

While arresting Fiorelli on the warrant, it was determined that she was allegedly in possession of an undisclosed amount of heroin and the needle. Fiorelli was subsequently charged with misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Following arraignment, Fiorelli was remanded into the custody of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department in relation to the warrant. She is due back in the Village of Nyack Justice Court on May 15 to answer the charges.

