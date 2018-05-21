Woman Dies From Injuries After Being Hit By Pickup Truck In Nyack

An 81-year-old woman hit by a pickup truck driven by a Fairfield County man has died from her injuries, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

Sueann Esposito of Orangetown died from injuries sustained when she was hit by a 24-year-old Stamford resident Edvin Lopez, around noon Tuesday at the intersection of North Broadway and Main Street in Nyack, said Sgt. Kerri Schiller.

Esposito died at Westchester Medical Center after being hit by the 2004 Ford F-250, Schiller added.

Lopez was not injured in the crash.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting an investigation of the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident and has not already spoken to the police, or who may have information, is asked to call the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

