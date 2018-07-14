Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storms Will Bring Torrential Downpours, Dangerous Winds To Area
police & fire

Woman ID'd As Victim Of Fatal Rockland Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Monroe woman was killed when she was thrown from a vehicle that hit a dump truck on Mark Lane has been identified.
A Monroe woman was killed when she was thrown from a vehicle that hit a dump truck on Mark Lane has been identified. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The victim of a car crash in New City Saturday night has been identified by the Clarkstown Police Department.

Kaylyn Wynne, 21, of Monroe, was killed when she was thrown from a 2012 Jeep Wrangler after the 22-year-old driver hit a dump truck about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Glenn Cummings of the Clarkstown Police.

Responding patrol officers found the Jeep partially on the road and the front lawn of 14 Mark Lane. The vehicle had extensive damage to the entire vehicle, Det. Peter Walker said.

It appeared that the Jeep had struck a parked dump truck that was parked in the street of Mark Lane. The dump truck was not occupied.

Wynne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockland Paramedics, police said.

The driver, whose has not been identified, was driving with a suspended license, said Det. Peter Walker.

He was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and later issued a summons for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, Walker said.

His license had been suspended in Goshen for failing to pay a fine.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.