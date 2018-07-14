Woman ID'd As Victim Of Fatal Rockland Crash

The victim of a car crash in New City Saturday night has been identified by the Clarkstown Police Department.

Kaylyn Wynne, 21, of Monroe, was killed when she was thrown from a 2012 Jeep Wrangler after the 22-year-old driver hit a dump truck about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Glenn Cummings of the Clarkstown Police.

Responding patrol officers found the Jeep partially on the road and the front lawn of 14 Mark Lane. The vehicle had extensive damage to the entire vehicle, Det. Peter Walker said.

It appeared that the Jeep had struck a parked dump truck that was parked in the street of Mark Lane. The dump truck was not occupied.

Wynne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockland Paramedics, police said.

The driver, whose has not been identified, was driving with a suspended license, said Det. Peter Walker.

He was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and later issued a summons for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, Walker said.

His license had been suspended in Goshen for failing to pay a fine.

