Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New Round Of Snow Expected To Arrive Saturday Afternoon
police & fire

Woman Nabbed Shoplifting $2,216 In Makeup At Palisades Mall, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Alyssa Roberts, 29
Alyssa Roberts, 29 Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A 29-year-old woman was nabbed shoplifting more than $2,000 worth of makeup by a store security guard at the Palisades Mall in Nyack, Clarkstown Police said.

Alyssa Roberts of Montgomery was caught around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the Sephora store, according to Clarkstown Police spokesman Peter Walker.

Once officers arrived on scene they found merchandise valued at $2,216 that included various cosmetic items, Walker said.

Roberts was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. She was charged with felony grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Roberts was released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.