Woman Nabbed Shoplifting $2,216 In Makeup At Palisades Mall, Police Say

A 29-year-old woman was nabbed shoplifting more than $2,000 worth of makeup by a store security guard at the Palisades Mall in Nyack, Clarkstown Police said.

Alyssa Roberts of Montgomery was caught around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the Sephora store, according to Clarkstown Police spokesman Peter Walker.

Once officers arrived on scene they found merchandise valued at $2,216 that included various cosmetic items, Walker said.

Roberts was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. She was charged with felony grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Roberts was released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.

