Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 23-Year-Old Man Killed In Head-On Orange County Crash
police & fire

Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Pickup Truck In Nyack

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck.
A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck driven by a Fairfield County man in Nyack, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

The incident occurred around noon Tuesday at the intersection of North Broadway and Main Street in Nyack, said Orangetown Police Department Sgt. Kerri Schiller.

According to Schiller, the woman was struck by Edvin Lopez, 24, of Stamford who was driving a 2004 Ford F-250.

Lopez was not injured, the unidentified woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, Schiller said.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting an investigation of the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident and has not already spoken to the police, or who may have information about the accident, is asked to call the Orangetown Police Department at (845) 359-3700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.