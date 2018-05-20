Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Pickup Truck In Nyack

A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck driven by a Fairfield County man in Nyack, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

The incident occurred around noon Tuesday at the intersection of North Broadway and Main Street in Nyack, said Orangetown Police Department Sgt. Kerri Schiller.

According to Schiller, the woman was struck by Edvin Lopez, 24, of Stamford who was driving a 2004 Ford F-250.

Lopez was not injured, the unidentified woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, Schiller said.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting an investigation of the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident and has not already spoken to the police, or who may have information about the accident, is asked to call the Orangetown Police Department at (845) 359-3700.

