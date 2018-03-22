Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
politics

Actress Julianne Moore Calls Out NY Senators For Blocking Child Victims Act

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Actress Julianne Moore criticized New York state senators, including four from the Hudson Valley, for blocking a Child Victims Act. Photo Credit: Wikipedia
After shooting a movie scene in Port Chester, Ellen Page right, and Julianne Moore chatted. Photo Credit: Jon Craig

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore has blasted nine New York state senators -- including four from the Hudson Valley -- for blocking the Child Victims Act.

The actress took to Twitter to urge her followers to directly call the elected officials and tell them to stop protecting predators and pass the Child Victims Act:

Among those singled out by Moore are: Sen. Sue Serino of Hyde Park who represents parts of Dutchess and Putnam counties, Sen. William Larkin Jr. who represents parts of Rockland and Orange counties, Sen. John Bonacic who represents part of Orange County, Sen. Terrence Murphy of Yorktown who represents northern Westchester.

Moore also singled out state Sens. Elaine Phillips, George Amedore Jr., Chris Jacobs,  Carl Marcellino and Majority Leader John Flanagan in these Tweets, linked below:

Tweet one: https://twitter.com/_juliannemoore/status/976526432506695680

Tweet two: https://twitter.com/_juliannemoore/status/976529444075659266

Tweet three: https://twitter.com/_juliannemoore/status/976529640763416576

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.