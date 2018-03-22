Actress Julianne Moore Calls Out NY Senators For Blocking Child Victims Act

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore has blasted nine New York state senators -- including four from the Hudson Valley -- for blocking the Child Victims Act.

The actress took to Twitter to urge her followers to directly call the elected officials and tell them to stop protecting predators and pass the Child Victims Act:

Among those singled out by Moore are: Sen. Sue Serino of Hyde Park who represents parts of Dutchess and Putnam counties, Sen. William Larkin Jr. who represents parts of Rockland and Orange counties, Sen. John Bonacic who represents part of Orange County, Sen. Terrence Murphy of Yorktown who represents northern Westchester.

Moore also singled out state Sens. Elaine Phillips, George Amedore Jr., Chris Jacobs, Carl Marcellino and Majority Leader John Flanagan in these Tweets, linked below:

Tweet one: https://twitter.com/_juliannemoore/status/976526432506695680

Tweet two: https://twitter.com/_juliannemoore/status/976529444075659266

Tweet three: https://twitter.com/_juliannemoore/status/976529640763416576

