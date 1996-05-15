Contact Us
Area Company, Major Cuomo Donor Under Investigation By Feds

Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Hudson Valley healthcare company that received more than $25 million in grants after donating to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s campaign is being investigated by a federal grand jury, according to reports released this week.

Orange County-based Crystal Run Healthcare, which received $25.4 million in taxpayer money after doctors and administrators gave more than $400,000 in funds to the campaign in 2013, is being probed, according to a report from the Albany Times Union. The report notes that grand jury subpoenas are also seeking testimony from “multiple” employees at the company, which is one of the Hudson Valley’s largest employers.

According to the report , seven of the donors had never made a campaign contribution within the past decade. Crystal Run, headquartered in Middletown, received the grants in March 2016, less than three years after the contributions were made. The grant was part of a $1.5 billion taxpayer-funded healthcare project, of which Crystal Run received the largest share.

Six former Crystal Run employees filed a lawsuit in December last year alleging they should have been consulted about the donations according to a Beckers Hospital Review report . The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, which is running the investigation, declined comment to media outlets.

