Area Protests Among Hundreds In Nation Calling For End To Family Separation

Protesters turned out throughout the area and nation on Saturday to demand that the Trump administration reunite the divided families created by its “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Among the "Families Belong Together" rallies in the Hudson Valley were ones at the Federal Courthouse in White Plains and the Rockland County Courthouse.

In Dutchess, a crowd of more than 200 attended a rally in Rhinebeck.

Many of the protesters carried signs, among them" "Families Belong Together," "Separation Anxiety," "Nobody Puts Babies In A Cage," and "We Care."

Organizers said there were more than 700 protests in all 50 states.

The main protest nationally occurred at Lafayette Square opposite the White House.

Some protesters called for the elimination of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

President Trump tweeted his support of ICE during the rallies, writing on Twitter, "To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements.

"So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen!"

