politics

Ban On Texting, Walking Proposed By State Lawmaker

Felix Ortiz.
Felix Ortiz. Photo Credit: New York State Assembly

While texting and driving has been illegal for some time, a New York politician has a plan to curtail texting and walking.

Assemblyman Felix Ortiz has introduced legislation that would amend the state’s current law to prohibit pedestrians from using devices while crossing the street, similar to laws that were put in place in California and Hawaii, which comes with a $100 fine.

The ban would include all mobile devices that utilize data, as well as laptops, handheld games and cell phones. Ortiz’s bill was first reported by the Brooklyn Reporter.

While introducing the legislation, Ortiz cited the National Safety Council’s recent study, which found that more than 6,000 pedestrians were killed due to “distracted walking.”

"I see countless numbers of people texting while driving and texting while walking in the streets," Ortiz said in a statement. "This bill will help protect and save lives."

