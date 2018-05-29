Bill Clinton Hits Back As Sen. Gillibrand Says He Should Have Resigned

It's a U.S. senator's most quoted talking point, and Bill Clinton of Chappaqua is not happy about it. The former president will air his first public reaction this weekend.

As reported by Daily Voice here in 2017 , Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, told The New York Times that former President Clinton should have stepped down after his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky became public 21 years ago.

In a new TV interview set to broadcast June 3 on CBS "Sunday Morning," Bill Clinton will respond for the first time to Gillibrand’s assertion that he should have resigned over the Lewinsky scandal.

“You have to -- really ignore what the context was,” Clinton says, according to a CBS transcript. “But, you know, she’s living in a different context. And she did it for different reasons. So, I -- but I just disagree with her."

Gillibrand — who has long ties to Hillary and Bill Clinton and is seen as a possible presidential candidate in 2020 -- said times have changed and there is less tolerance for similar misbehavior in the current political climate.

"I think in light of this conversation, we should have a very different conversation about President Trump, and a very different conversation about allegations against him,” New York's senator told The TImes in November.

Speaking about the impeachment proceedings against him two decades ago, Clinton said during his CBS interview: “Well, I knew it wouldn’t succeed. It wasn't a pleasant experience.

"But it was a fight that I was glad to undertake after the elections, when the people had solidly told, by two-thirds or more, the Republicans to stop it. They knew there was nothing impeachable. And so, we fought it to the end. And I’m glad.”

