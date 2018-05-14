Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Chestnut Ridge Woman Killed After Tree Slams Into Car During Storm
Bills Introduced To Restore Tappan Zee Bridge Name

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Two bills are aimed at changing the name of the Mario Cuomo Bridge.
Just when everyone is getting used to calling the old Tappan Zee Bridge the Mario Cuomo Bridge, two bills are moving through the state Assembly and Senate to restore the old name.

Do you think the new Tappan Zee Bridge should be named in honor of the late NY Gov. Mario Cuomo?
Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, R-Brewster, the sponsor of the Assembly bill , amended his bill last month to mirror a Senate version sponsored by John DeFrancisco, R-Syracuse.

Both bills favor naming the bridge the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge.

"The future of my Assembly bill depends on the Assembly Majority and Governor Cuomo," said Byrne. "Hopefully they support a legislative compromise that will honor Governor Mario Cuomo and respect the wishes of the over 100,000 people who signed the petition to keep the Tappan Zee name."

Local sponsors of the bills and the founders of Save Our Tappan Zee Inc. are hoping the bills will make it to the Assembly and Senate floor for a vote before the summer recess.

"Some people might be sitting around mad about the name change," said Christopher McMormick, secretary of Save Our Tappan Zee Inc. "But they can take action and have their voices heard by calling their representative or by joining our movement and signing the petition."

More than 100,000 residents have signed the organization's petition since Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the change last year.

Any bills approved, have to be approved by Cuomo.

