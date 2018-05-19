Contact Us
Cuomo Agrees To Debate Democratic Primary Challenger Cynthia Nixon

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a recent news conference in Putnam declaring a State of Emergency.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a recent news conference in Putnam declaring a State of Emergency.

After some prodding by Democratic Party primary opponent Cynthia Nixon, Gov. Andrew has agreed to debate the "Sex And The City" TV star.

Poll
Who would you vote for if these were the two Democratic candidates for New York governor?
Current Results

Who would you vote for if these were the two Democratic candidates for New York governor?

  • Andrew Cuomo
    46%
  • Cynthia Nixon
    54%

Cuomo's campaign office said the details of the televised debate, such as the when and where, are still being worked out.

The New Castle governor issued this statement:

"We look forward to a robust debate. We are currently receiving invitations and reviewing the various opportunities."

