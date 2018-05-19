Cuomo Agrees To Debate Democratic Primary Challenger Cynthia Nixon

After some prodding by Democratic Party primary opponent Cynthia Nixon, Gov. Andrew has agreed to debate the "Sex And The City" TV star.

Poll Who would you vote for if these were the two Democratic candidates for New York governor? Andrew Cuomo Cynthia Nixon Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who would you vote for if these were the two Democratic candidates for New York governor? Andrew Cuomo 46%

Cynthia Nixon 54% Back to Vote

Cuomo's campaign office said the details of the televised debate, such as the when and where, are still being worked out.

The New Castle governor issued this statement:

"We look forward to a robust debate. We are currently receiving invitations and reviewing the various opportunities."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.