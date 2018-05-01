Contact Us
politics

Cuomo Calls For Offshore Drilling Ban In New York

Jon Craig
Joe Lombardi
Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes the announcement on offshore drilling Friday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes the announcement on offshore drilling Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a ban against offshore drilling and exploration on Friday, May 4, something that President Trump has pushed for.

Cuomo advanced the "Save Our Waters" bill to prohibit the leasing of lands, including underwater lands, for offshore drilling and exploration in New York state waters.

A draft of the legislation can be found by clicking here.

The Governor's action to protect New York's waters from oil and gas exploration was prompted by the Trump administration's plan to vastly expand offshore drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"The federal government's plan to open coastal waters to drilling shows an absolute disregard for science and history," Cuomo said. "Offshore drilling would make our coastal communities vulnerable to the dangers of oil spills and other drilling disasters and jeopardize the health of our robust marine economy."

Cuomo said New York "will do everything in our power to prevent environmental disasters and will continue to safeguard our offshore assets and bolster our efforts to support renewable energy development."

A copy of the proposed bill also is attached below.

See Attachment

