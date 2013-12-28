Cuomo Considering Legal Challenge To New Tax Law

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to fight the controversial, oft-discussed, GOP tax law that was signed by President Donald Trump last week.

After issuing an executive order last week allowing local governments in New York to issue tax warrants for 2018 tax payments, Cuomo has continued his fight against the bill, which has come under fire by both Democrats and Republicans.

The Republican-led tax plan was designed to hurt Democratic states and reward Republicans ones, Cuomo said. “It’s taking from the blue to pay red,” he said. “It’s targeted, unequal. It is designed to hurt us long-term from an economic competitive point of view.”

According to a report posted Business Insider, Cuomo has considered potential legal challenges against Trump. He is reportedly targeting SALT deductions, which allow high-income taxpayers to benefit from an unlimited deduction.

“This partisan tax bill pillages blue states to finance cuts for red states,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter. “This is partisan politics over any semblance of good government.”

Meanwhile, Republican Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino announced Thursday afternoon he's inviting the governor on WOR Radio on Friday morning to set the record straight.

Astorino’s invitation comes as Cuomo and New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica issued statements about Westchester’s role in allowing the prepayment of property taxes. Astorino is guest-hosting The Len Berman Show from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday on 710 WOR.

“It is shocking how little the governor and his state budget director actually know about tax collection in Westchester,” Astorino said. “They are clearly misinformed. To peddle such misinformation is not only political pandering, but irresponsible. Let’s set the record straight, governor. Just the two of us. What do you say?”

