Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Road Resurfacing In Ramapo
politics

Cuomo Plans Security, Solidarity Trip As Attacks Escalate In Israel, Syria

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged his support for Israel and plans a return "security and solidarity" trip during a gala dinner sponsored by the Jewish Community Council of New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged his support for Israel and plans a return "security and solidarity" trip during a gala dinner sponsored by the Jewish Community Council of New York. Video Credit: NYGovCuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle announced an upcoming "security and solidarity trip" to Israel as violence escalates along its northern border with Syria, as reported by multiple news outlets.

Cuomo made his announcement on Wednesday night, May 9 during a gala dinner sponsored by the Jewish Community Council of New York.

"I believe true friendship is shown not in the easy times, but in the hard times," Cuomo said in his speech. "In 2002, when suicide bombers were attacking Israeli buses and everybody left, there was no tourism, there were no visitors, I led a New York delegation as a sign of solidarity to go to Israel. . . .

"It's these moments that dissolve the gray into black and white and ask each of us individually, where do you stand and who do you stand with? My answer is simple. As long as I am governor of New York, this state stands 100 percent with Israel and we are proud," Cuomo said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.