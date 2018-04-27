Cuomo Returns To Puerto Rico, Checking On Hurricane Repairs, Rebuilding

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a return trip to Puerto Rico to check on rebuilding efforts and lashed out at the federal government for not doing enough for residents there.

Cuomo of New Castle used the visit to launch the "NY Stands with Puerto Rico Recovery and Rebuilding Initiative," deploying a Tactical Assessment Team of state experts and labor, non-profit, philanthropic, and academic partners to evaluate reconstruction needs and to develop a comprehensive rebuilding roadmap for communities in need.

The Assessment Team's findings will inform the strategic deployment of approximately 500 SUNY and CUNY students, as well as skilled workers from the building and construction trades, beginning in June.

"There are too many residents in Puerto Rico living in temporary homes that will not withstand this year's fast-approaching hurricane season," Cuomo said. "As our federal government continues to flounder, New York is taking action to deliver critical housing assistance, resources, and the workforce needed to accelerate rebuilding efforts and construct more resilient homes for residents throughout Puerto Rico."

New York has deployed more than 1,000 personnel and distributed 4,400 pallets of supplies collected from 13 donations sites across the state:

New York deployments include:

More than 450 New York utility personnel, more than 50 Tactical Power Restoration experts, and 15 damage assessment experts; 132 National Guard Military Police; 125 National Guard Engineers; 60 National Guard soldiers; Four Black Hawk helicopters; 14 Airmen; 156 Volunteer Physicians, Physicians Assistants, Nurses, and Nurse Practitioners; more than 70 Port Authority personnel; and more than 130 State Troopers.

More details about what New York state is doing to assist Puerto Rico and how you can help can be fund by clicking here.

