Cuomo Says He'll Push To Make It Illegal To Buy Gun Under Age 21

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle accepted the state Democratic Party's nomination for governor on Thursday, May 24 on Long Island while promising new gun laws -- including raising the age to purchase firearms in New York to 21.

Cuomo blasted President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress for refusing to act while the number of mass shootings including last week's killings at Santa Fe High School in Texas continue to grow.

Cuomo cited the state's passage of a tough anti-gun control law known as the SAFE Act after the 2012 mass Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in Newtown, CT, and promised that New York will do more if Congress doesn't react.

He said the state will raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, up from 18.

Cuomo also said he will push to increase the waiting period for some gun purchase background checks to 10 days, up from the current three, and a "red flag" gun law that would make it easier to confiscate guns from people considered a threat.

