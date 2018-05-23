Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
politics

Cuomo Says He'll Push To Make It Illegal To Buy Guns Under Age 21

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Andrew Cuomo participating in the National Walkout.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo participating in the National Walkout. Photo Credit: File

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle accepted the state Democratic Party's nomination for governor on Thursday, May 24 on Long Island while promising new gun laws -- including raising the age to purchase firearms in New York to 21.

Cuomo blasted President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress for refusing to act while the number of mass shootings including last week's killings at Santa Fe High School in Texas continue to grow.

Cuomo cited the state's passage of a tough anti-gun control law known as the SAFE Act after the 2012 mass Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in Newtown, CT, and promised that New York will do more if Congress doesn't react.

He said the state will raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, up from 18.

Cuomo also said he will push to increase the waiting period for some gun purchase background checks to 10 days, up from the current three, and a "red flag" gun law that would make it easier to confiscate guns from people considered a threat.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.