Cuomo's A Bully, Says Cynthia Nixon, Comparing Governor To Trump

During a news conference, on her first trip to Albany since announcing her gubernatorial campaign against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, actress Cynthia Nixon repeatedly called her Democratic primary opponent "a bully."

"We've all seen it -- Andrew The Bully. He bullies other elected officials, he bullies anyone who criticizes him," Nixon said at the Hilton Albany and on Twitter. "It reminds me of the behavior we see from Donald Trump every day. My experience has taught me that there's only one way to deal with a bully. You have to stand up to him. You have to send a loud, clear message that you will not be bullied."

Monday's news conference featuring the "Sex And The City" star was organized by the Alliance for Quality Education, a group that Nixon joined long ago to seek more state funding for schools.

"I've come to Albany mad as hell about Republicans, and I've come to Albany mad as hell about Democrats," Nixon said.

"He even bullies the media with his references to your 'small questions,'" Nixon tweeted of the governor from New Castle.

"Now his budget bullies our children and families by denying them opportunity."

Nixon also launched this local Tweet : "I have seen Andrew Cuomo mansplaining and lecturing women on sexual harassment. He lectured Andrea Stewart-Cousins that Jeff Klein is more qualified in understanding suburban voters despite her being a Senator from the suburbs of Westchester."

Nixon has been capitalizing on Cuomo's "bully pulpit," all week, including in an interview with Glamour magazine.

Cuomo brushed off Nixon's nickname when asked about it on NY1 last week by saying he doesn’t read Glamour magazine and has never met Nixon.

“Everybody can say what they want,” Cuomo said. “We’re going to have a political season and people choose their own style in life. I have no comment on it.”

