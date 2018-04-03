Cynthia Nixon Promises To Make New York 'Real' Immigrant Sanctuary State

New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon said Thursday, April 5 that she wants to make New York a “real sanctuary state” for undocumented immigrants.

The actress best known for "Sex And The City," is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic Party nomination. Nixon said sanctuary state legislation is among the measures that must be adopted for New York to become the progressive bastion she envisions.

While New York City has adopted policies to protect immigrants, Nixon blasted Cuomo of New Castle for thwarting legislation to do so statewide.

“All of these things that we should have done and that New Yorkers want us to do, that’s why I am running,” Nixon said.

“Times up on progressive change and waiting for progressive change in New York,” Nixon said according to this report . “We have to make it happen.”

The state Assembly last year adopted a sanctuary state measure to prevent state and local law enforcement officers from making arrests based on immigration status and from enforcing federal immigration laws. However, the measure failed in the Republican-controlled New York Senate.

Cuomo supporters defend the governor’s record on immigration -- including an executive order he signed in 2017 that barred state agencies such as the state police from questioning anyone's immigration status.

