DA Joins FBI Probe Of Area Company, Major Cuomo Donor

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has joined the FBI probe into a Hudson Valley healthcare company that received more than $25 million in grants after donating the New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s campaign.

Orange County-based Crystal Run Healthcare, which received $25.4 million in taxpayer money after doctors and administrators gave more than $400,000 in funds to the campaign in 2013, is being probed, first by a grand jury, then by the FBI.

A report from the Albany Times Union stated that Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler’s office is providing personnel to assist in the investigation.

Grand jury subpoenas are also seeking testimony from “multiple” employees at the company, which is one of the Hudson Valley’s largest employers. No one from Cuomo’s office has not been subpoenaed yet, according to the Times Union report .

According to reports, seven of the donors had never made a campaign contribution within the past decade. Crystal Run, headquartered in Middletown, received the grants in March 2016, less than three years after the contributions were made. The grant was part of a $1.5 billion taxpayer-funded healthcare project, of which Crystal Run received the largest share.

Six former Crystal Run employees filed a lawsuit in December last year alleging they should have been consulted about the donations according to a Beckers Hospital Review report. The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, which is running the investigation, declined comment to media outlets.

