Dutchess County Exec Marc Molinaro Makes Run For Governor Official

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro officially confirmed his run for New York Governor in his hometown on Monday, making the announcement at Tivoli Village Hall.

Prior Daily Voice coverage of Molinaro receiving Republican Party support for his candidacy can be found by clicking here.

More details about Molinaro's announcement can be found on his campaign website at molinaroforny.com .

The other announced Republican Party candidate is state Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse.

