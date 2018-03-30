Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
politics

politics

Dutchess County Exec Marc Molinaro Makes Run For Governor Official

Jon Craig
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican who officially announced his candidacy to run for governor on Monday. Photo Credit: Wikipedia
A CBS "48 Hours" segment on Marc Molinaro back when he was age 20, a college student and the Mayor of Tivoli, making him the youngest mayor in the country.
A CBS "48 Hours" segment on Marc Molinaro back when he was age 20, a college student and the Mayor of Tivoli, making him the youngest mayor in the country. Video Credit: Marc Molinaro

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro officially confirmed his run for New York Governor in his hometown on Monday, making the announcement at Tivoli Village Hall.

Poll
If the governor's race pitted these two candidates against each other, who would you support?
Current Results

If the governor's race pitted these two candidates against each other, who would you support?

  • Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo
    27%
  • Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
    73%

Prior Daily Voice coverage of Molinaro receiving Republican Party support for his candidacy can be found by clicking here.

More details about Molinaro's announcement can be found on his campaign website at molinaroforny.com .

The other announced Republican Party candidate is state Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse.

If the November election pitted incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo against Molinaro, who would you support? Vote in our poll here now.

