Dutchess County Exec Molinaro Says He Won't Run For Governor

Ending months of speculation, Dutchess County Marc Molinaro announced Thursday he will not be running for governor this year.

In a Facebook post, Molinaro, a Republican, said it was not the right time for him to run for governor. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is running for a third term. Molinaro said he would support the Republican nominee.

"I deeply believe New Yorkers deserve new leadership, new ideas, and renewal of a spirit of community that too many of our elected officials have abandoned," Molinaro said. "I thank the many New Yorkers who have encouraged me to run and all those who have supported me throughout my career in public service.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.