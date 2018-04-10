Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Early Poll Shows Who NY Voters Now Favor In Cuomo-Nixon Race

Early Poll Shows Who NY Voters Now Favor In Cuomo-Nixon Race

Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle enjoys a commanding 47 percentage point lead over actress Cynthia Nixon heading into the Democratic primary.

However, his lead narrows substantially among the most enthusiastic voters, according to the NBC 4 New York / Marist Poll.

Cuomo leads Nixon of New York City by 68 to 21 percent among registered voters, according to the respected Marist poll released on Thursday, April 12.

Among voters who consider themselves "highly enthusiastic" to vote in the primary, Cuomo holds a 60 to 32 percent lead, the poll found.

Nixon, best known for her role in TV's "Sex And The City," also is an activist on public school funding.

In 2014, Cuomo defeated Democratic primary opponent Zephyr Teachout by 62 percent to 34 percent before fending off a challenge by Republican Rob Astorino, then-Westchester County executive.

"The Nixon candidacy becomes a problem for Cuomo if and by how much she surpasses Teachout’s support four years ago," Lee Miringoff, director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement.

